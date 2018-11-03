PopularCoin (POP) Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 35.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $317,507.00 and $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00803246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004628 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003743 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020712 BTC.

About PopularCoin

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,842,414,437 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

