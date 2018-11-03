Popi Heron Sells 731 Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $47,390.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,278.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Popi Heron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Popi Heron sold 100 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $10,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELLI opened at $68.10 on Friday. Ellie Mae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELLI. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 27.4% during the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,116,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,938,000 after purchasing an additional 240,016 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 1,751.5% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 231,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 219,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,959,000 after purchasing an additional 202,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 199,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,014,000 after purchasing an additional 163,737 shares during the last quarter.

ELLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $125.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellie Mae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

