Popi Heron Sells 731 Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $47,390.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,278.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Popi Heron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 14th, Popi Heron sold 100 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $10,050.00.
Shares of NYSE:ELLI opened at $68.10 on Friday. Ellie Mae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.29.
ELLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $125.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellie Mae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.
Ellie Mae Company Profile
Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.
