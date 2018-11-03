PonziCoin Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. PonziCoin has a market capitalization of $4,338.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PonziCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PonziCoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00250460 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.61 or 0.09764645 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PonziCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

