Pirl Price Reaches $0.0707 on Top Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Pirl has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $5,298.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Pirl has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000282 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 26,342,573 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

