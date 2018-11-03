Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Aptiv PLC’s FY2018 Earnings (APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.36. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen set a $112.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.58.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 55,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 81,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.6% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

