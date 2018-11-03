Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $365.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IART. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of IART stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $561,708.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $2,949,456.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,475,927.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,592 shares of company stock worth $3,573,584. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

