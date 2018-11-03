Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Shares of AMEX:EHC opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,198,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $756,938.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

