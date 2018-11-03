Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $152,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 252.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Williams Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

NYSE:PNW opened at $82.38 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $974.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

