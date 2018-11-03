Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 589 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 589 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 204.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 57.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 103,871 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Illumina by 61.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Argus set a $372.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.94.

ILMN opened at $328.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.83 and a twelve month high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Illumina’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $742,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,607,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.86, for a total transaction of $419,763.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,561.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,629 shares of company stock worth $18,631,589 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

