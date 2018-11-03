Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 20,855 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,514,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,118,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 935,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.