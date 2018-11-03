Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Board Announces Share Buyback Program

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program, which allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares on Wednesday, October 31st. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPC. ValuEngine raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of -0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 5.33%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Cooper acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,904.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

