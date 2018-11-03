Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

PIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.

NYSE:PIR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 369,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,709. Pier 1 Imports has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $135.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pier 1 Imports will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pier 1 Imports during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pier 1 Imports by 38.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,709,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 749,675 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pier 1 Imports by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Pier 1 Imports by 14.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 432,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pier 1 Imports by 54.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 406,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

