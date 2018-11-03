Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Shares Bought by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,974,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,480 shares during the quarter. Pier 1 Imports makes up about 1.5% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned 0.13% of Pier 1 Imports worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,807 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 2,815.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,516,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,400 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 39.7% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,886,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 820,004 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 38.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,709,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 749,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 382.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,450,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pier 1 Imports from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pier 1 Imports from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pier 1 Imports from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.04.

NYSE PIR opened at $1.55 on Friday. Pier 1 Imports Inc has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Pier 1 Imports’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pier 1 Imports Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

