Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $105.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,165. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

