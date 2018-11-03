Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.