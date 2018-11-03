Pfizer (PFE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.95.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.93. 22,942,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,885,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,685,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,177,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,761,000 after buying an additional 463,796 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $139,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 44,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

