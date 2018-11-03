Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,235,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,303,026 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Pfizer worth $407,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,176 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 962,667.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 500,587 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.93 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $256.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morningstar set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.95.

In other Pfizer news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

