Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Holdings Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 57,176 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 962,667.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 500,587 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after buying an additional 67,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.95.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.93 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In other news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

