Pershimex Resources (PRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Pershimex Resources Corp (CVE:PRO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 22660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

About Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO)

Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Malartic property, which includes 6 block of contiguous claims; the Forsan property with 27 claims covering an area of 8 square kilometers; and the Belleterre project that consists of the Blondeau-Guillet and Chevrier properties.

