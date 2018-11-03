PerkinElmer, Inc. to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PerkinElmer in a research note issued on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

NYSE PKI opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 106.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Corbett sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $393,869.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $300,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,126 shares of company stock worth $2,986,855. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.