Perficient (PRFT) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $492-498 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.57 million.Perficient also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.39-0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Perficient to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.10. 187,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Perficient has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $123.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

