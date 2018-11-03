Perficient (PRFT) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $492-498 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.57 million.Perficient also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.39-0.42 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Perficient to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.10. 187,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Perficient has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.09.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.
