Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 4,592 Shares of Vectren Corp (VVC)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Vectren worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vectren by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vectren by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vectren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Vectren by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vectren by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVC opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vectren Corp has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $71.74.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. Vectren had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vectren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vectren Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

