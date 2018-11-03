Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Nextdecade Corp (NEXT)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,463 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 1.26% of Nextdecade worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Nextdecade during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nextdecade during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nextdecade by 44.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Nextdecade by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nextdecade by 434.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $5.18 on Friday. Nextdecade Corp has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextdecade Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Nextdecade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nextdecade and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

