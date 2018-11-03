Peoples Bank OH Trims Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,656,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,591,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,219,000 after buying an additional 450,504 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 2.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,872,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,854,000 after buying an additional 233,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,846,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,184,000 after buying an additional 388,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DowDuPont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,921,000 after buying an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other DowDuPont news, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

