Penta Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $268,945.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Penta has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $268,945.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Penta has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Penta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, LBank, BCEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00149686 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00250756 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $622.68 or 0.09765691 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, HADAX, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.