Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $507,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,662,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,855,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $459,242,000 after purchasing an additional 290,491 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,280,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,808 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 688.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,381,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,095,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 362,960 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 0.58%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

