PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $250.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 379,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,002. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In related news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,850 over the last three months. 45.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

