Penn National Gaming (PENN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.06, but opened at $24.28. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 5573357 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 268.43%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $234,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,085,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 12,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,103,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,547,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,557,000 after acquiring an additional 823,049 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 149,643.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 730,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 730,261 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,265,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,271,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

