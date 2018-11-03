Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for CVS Group (CVSG)

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

CVSG opened at GBX 922 ($12.05) on Thursday. CVS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 13.22 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

CVS Group plc provides veterinary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste collection services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

