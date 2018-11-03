Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Ted Baker (TED)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TED. HSBC initiated coverage on Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ted Baker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,865.67 ($37.45).

Shares of LON TED traded up GBX 84 ($1.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,018 ($26.37). 174,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,572. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of GBX 2,286 ($29.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,244 ($42.39).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 17.90 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

