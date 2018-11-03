Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hilton Food Group (HFG)

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 936 ($12.23) on Thursday. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 2.20%.

In other news, insider Angus Porter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 992 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,962.24).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail meat packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products, as well as trades in meat products.

