Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (WJG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on the stock.

WJG opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1,280.00. Watkin Jones has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 251.25 ($3.28).

Watkin Jones plc operates as a construction and development company in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through three segments: Student Accommodation Development, Residential Development, and Student Accommodation Management.

