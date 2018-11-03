Ocado Group (OCDO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

OCDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.20 ($7.86).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 852.60 ($11.14) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 233.10 ($3.05) and a one year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

In other news, insider Tim Steiner sold 4,791,200 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.85), for a total value of £50,786,720 ($66,361,845.03). Also, insider Luke Jensen acquired 12,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 790 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.20 ($130,665.36). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,689 shares of company stock worth $10,030,165.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

