Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Next Fifteen Communications Group (NFC)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.91) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 504 ($6.59). 105,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,424. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of GBX 351.25 ($4.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 460 ($6.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a GBX 2.16 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

