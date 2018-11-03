Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Auto Trader Group (AUTO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 445 ($5.81) in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Auto Trader Group to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 414.26 ($5.41).

Shares of AUTO stock traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 417.40 ($5.45). The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($4.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 445 ($5.81).

In related news, insider Trevor Mather sold 48,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.66), for a total transaction of £211,100.49 ($275,840.18).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

