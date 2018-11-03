Peel Hunt Lowers Capital & Regional (CAL) to Reduce

Peel Hunt cut shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) to a reduce rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

CAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital & Regional from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Capital & Regional in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target for the company.

Shares of CAL stock opened at GBX 40.15 ($0.52) on Wednesday. Capital & Regional has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 62.77 ($0.82).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th.

In other news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 225,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £105,902.28 ($138,380.09).

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.

