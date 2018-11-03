Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.57-2.64 for the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.57-2.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,576. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.42.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.