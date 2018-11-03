PAYCENT (PYN) Market Capitalization Tops $3.20 Million

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001783 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $8,021.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149280 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00251467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.15 or 0.09804507 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,183,621 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.