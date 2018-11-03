Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.19). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.65 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Macquarie raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 310,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,029,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 427,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 160,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

