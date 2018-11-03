Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Pattern Energy Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pattern Energy Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PEGI opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pattern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

PEGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Pattern Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

