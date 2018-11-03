Parker-Hannifin (PH) Trading 5.1% Higher After Strong Earnings

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $159.53 and last traded at $159.35. 1,954,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,175,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.63.

The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Argus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.06.

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $283,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,465.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,178,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,321,000 after buying an additional 1,569,099 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,541,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,154,000 after buying an additional 548,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,368,000 after buying an additional 77,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,523,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,399,000 after buying an additional 256,495 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

