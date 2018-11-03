Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target lifted by Nomura from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
PK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.81.
NYSE PK traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,256,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,733 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,805,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,186,000 after purchasing an additional 557,812 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,350,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 158,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 866,219 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $86,176,000.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.
