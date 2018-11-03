Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $651,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,211.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,854 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.8% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,454,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 48.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,938,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,222 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

