Paddy Power Betfair (PPB) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has GBX 7,400 ($96.69) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 7,700 ($100.61).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Paddy Power Betfair to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 8,650 ($113.03) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Numis Securities upped their price objective on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 8,320 ($108.72) to GBX 8,530 ($111.46) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,730 ($101.01) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Paddy Power Betfair to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,357.78 ($96.14).

PPB stock opened at GBX 7,035 ($91.92) on Wednesday. Paddy Power Betfair has a 12-month low of GBX 6,572.50 ($85.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,967 ($117.17).

In related news, insider Peter Jackson bought 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,168 ($93.66) per share, for a total transaction of £66,662.40 ($87,106.23).

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

