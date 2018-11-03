PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Receives $54.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Tanya M. Acker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $50,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,014. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Eggemeyer III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $412,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,844. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,572,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,323,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,227,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,526,000 after purchasing an additional 71,944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 186.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,167,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after purchasing an additional 759,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,287. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $297.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

