Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) PT Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCRX. Canaccord Genuity set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,452. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 7.79. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,667 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $74,148.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,474 shares in the company, valued at $465,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 33,062 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $1,564,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,502 shares of company stock worth $1,913,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1,925.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

