Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.56.

PCRX traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.56 and a beta of 1.68. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.61 per share, for a total transaction of $44,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,619.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 33,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $1,564,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,110,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,682,000 after buying an additional 1,405,605 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,321,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 768,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after buying an additional 164,112 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,198,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after buying an additional 146,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,602,000.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

