Pacific Health Care Organization (PFHO) and MYnd Analytics (MYND) Head to Head Contrast

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and MYnd Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 18.78% 17.69% 16.43% MYnd Analytics -1,059.72% -381.58% -214.61%

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and MYnd Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.51 million 2.46 $960,000.00 N/A N/A MYnd Analytics $130,000.00 87.12 -$7.11 million N/A N/A

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than MYnd Analytics.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYnd Analytics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Health Care Organization and MYnd Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A MYnd Analytics 0 0 1 0 3.00

MYnd Analytics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given MYnd Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MYnd Analytics is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of MYnd Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of MYnd Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats MYnd Analytics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; nurse case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside, network access fee services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About MYnd Analytics

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company primarily in the United States. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. It uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders. The company also manages the delivery of telepsychiatry and telebehavioral health services through a network of psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists. The company was formerly known as CNS Response, Inc. and changed its name to MYnd Analytics, Inc. in November 2015. MYnd Analytics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California.

