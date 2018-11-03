Pacific Equity Management Corp Sells 246,000 Shares of Chemistree Technol (CHM) Stock

Chemistree Technol (TSE:CHM) insider Pacific Equity Management Corp sold 246,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$86,100.00.

Chemistree Technol Company Profile

Champion Iron Mines Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec and Newfoundland. The Company’s Fermont Holdings consist of 12 iron-rich mineral concessions, totaling approximately 755 square kilometers in the Fermont Iron Ore District of northeastern Quebec, located 250 kilometers north of the town of Port-Cartier, and centered 60 kilometers southwest of the town of Fermont.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Chemistree Technol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemistree Technol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.