Owens & Minor (OMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential downside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on shares of Owens & Minor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.58.

OMI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 2,043,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,308. The firm has a market cap of $586.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $185,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,325.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,516 shares of company stock valued at $513,288. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,605,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,792,000 after acquiring an additional 406,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,106,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after buying an additional 144,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after buying an additional 140,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

